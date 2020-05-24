Betty Joroski
April 10, 1939 - May 8, 2020
Resident of San Jose
Betty Joroski passed away peacefully at home with her family by her side on May 8th. She was 81 years old. Born in Cleveland, OH to Victor and Nellie Wasilevich in 1939, Betty moved to CA with her husband, Henry, and first born daughter, Diana, in the early 1960's. They bought a house in the Almaden Valley in 1966 where they raised three children. Betty lived in that house for 53 years and formed life-long friendships which she lovingly cherished. Those whose lives were touched by Betty know what a generous, kind and fun person she was. She loved playing Bridge and Mahjong and was a talented painter. She was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother who absolutely adored her two granddaughters. Betty loved being surrounded by family and her home was the center of many Holiday celebrations, especially Christmas where every room sparkled with decorations and presents were piled high under the tree. Her commitment to family will be a lasting legacy and she will be greatly missed.
Betty is survived by her children, Joe Joroski and his wife, Elena, Diana Joroski, and Carol Mandel and her husband, Bob; and granddaughters, Trinity Joroski and Julia Rose Joroski. Memorial contributions can be made to College of Adaptive Arts, collegeofadaptivearts.org
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on May 24, 2020.