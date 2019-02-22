Betty Learn

Aug. 26, 1933 - Jan. 20, 2019

Resident of Cupertino

Betty Jean Learn, 85, passed peacefully on Jan. 20, 2019 while in hospice care at her home with her devoted husband Arthur by her side.

The third of four children, Betty was born to Jerome and Gladys Peak on Aug. 26, 1933 in West Point, Indiana. She grew up on her family's dairy farm in nearby Michigan City, milking cows before daybreak, driving the tractor, and communing with the barn cats.

Betty graduated from Indiana State University in 1955 with a Bachelor of Science degree, participating in many extracurricular activities and becoming a member of the Sigma Kappa sorority for life. She taught in elementary school in Indiana for several years, then moved with a friend in 1958 to San Bernardino, Calif., to continue teaching elementary school. There she met Arthur, a physicist at Space Technology Laboratories, on a blind date, the beginning of their 60-year relationship. They married in 1959 and settled in Cupertino in 1970, where they raised their daughter, Karen, and their son, Scott. She continued to substitute teach for several years and later managed a medical office in San Jose and worked helping job-seekers at a NOVA Job Center. After their retirement, Betty and Arthur had a pleasant experience working together administering testing for state engineering and contractor licenses.

Betty was dedicated to her family and friends, and she touched many lives with her warm and caring nature. Her joys included teaching elementary school students, singing in the choir for decades at St. Joseph of Cupertino Church, bowling in couples leagues, entertaining, cooking delicious meals, reading extensively, embroidery and latch hook, and doting on her cats and three beloved grandchildren. She suffered many hardships later in life, including breast cancer and macular degeneration that took away her sight, but she remained positive throughout.

She is survived by her husband Arthur; by daughter Karen of Milpitas, Karen's husband George Brandetsas, and their son James; by son Scott of Portland, Oregon, his wife Teresa, and their daughters Anna and Sara; her sister Pat Schultz of Michigan City, Indiana; and a host of cherished nieces, nephews, and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents and her beloved brothers, Bill and Tom Peak. The family deeply thanks her devoted caregivers, Amie and Emely, for their loving presence in recent years.

Betty taught her family the meaning of true love, largely by example, and she is irreplaceable.

A memorial service is planned for 2 p.m. March 16 at St. Joseph of Cupertino Church, 10110 North De Anza Boulevard, with a reception to follow at the church's community center. If desired, please make a donation to the or in her memory.





