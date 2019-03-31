Betty Lorene Davis

Dec. 27, 1934-Dec, 23, 2018

Resident of San Jose

Betty Lorene Begley Davis, age 83, died peacefully in her sleep on December 23, 2018. Betty is survived by her children: Vickie Barrett, James Davis, Daniel Davis; grandchildren: Christopher Barrett and Jessica Barrett; her brother: Tom Begley; sisters: Barbara Hardin, Marge McEnaney, Kay McGruder, Carol Dezellem, brothers in law: John McGruder and Joe Dezellem and her many beloved nieces and nephews. Betty is preceded in death by her parents: Elbert and Leona Begley and sister: Beverly Shove.

Betty was born in Omak, Washington on December 27, 1934. Betty attended Omak High School and later Notre Dame Academy in Colton, Washington. She was first violinist in the Omak High School Orchestra as well as the Mount Mary University Orchestra. She attended Mount Mary University, Loyola University, and Santa Clara University.

She taught at elementary schools in Chicago, Illinois and Richland, Washington before moving to California in 1959. She continued teaching until 1972 at St. Martin of Tours and Queen of Apostles Parishes in San Jose.

In 1972, Betty changed careers and worked for Fairchild, Eaton, Memorex, and Maxtor Corporations as a secretary and Executive Assistant. Then, she worked closely with the Dr. Joseph Davis as Executive

Administrator, as he founded two start ups - Iota Memory and Quinta Corporations - innovative businesses in the area of disk drive storage and nanotechnology which were revolutionary. She retired in 1997. Later, she worked part time as an assistant to the Chiropractor Dr. Alan Cheng. D.C. in Campbell.

Before and after retirement, Betty devoted much of her time to her family - especially her grandchildren. She will always be remembered for her great love of the English language, laughter, and her family.

A Celebration of Life for Betty Davis will he held on April 13th at the Chaminade Resort and Spa in Santa Cruz, California, for her friends and family.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in the name of Betty Davis to: Peace It Together, 1588 Homestead Road, Mailbox 10, Santa Clara, CA 95050.







