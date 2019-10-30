Mercury News Obituaries
|
Chapel of the Highlands
194 Millwood Drive
Millbrae, CA 94030
(650) 588-5116
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Chapel of the Highlands
194 Millwood Drive
Millbrae, CA 94030
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
1:00 PM
Chapel of the Highlands
194 Millwood Drive
Millbrae, CA 94030
View Map
Betty Lou Celentano


1923 - 2019
Betty Lou Celentano Obituary
Betty Lou Celentano
September 12, 1923 - October 26, 2019
Resident of Millbrae
Betty Lou Celentano of Millbrae died peacefully on October 26, 2019. She was 96.
Betty was a native of Oklahoma City, OK. She came with her family to Fresno, CA in 1940. She served her Country in the U. S. Marine Corps and was a beautician by trade. Betty was dedicated to her family and home and loved to entertain, cook, sew, knit and crochet. She loved to travel and visited most of the U.S. States with her family, visited Europe several times and enjoyed many cruises with her husband. She was a devout Christian and attended 1st Presbyterian Church in Burlingame for many years.
Betty was the loving wife of the late Michael Celentano for 58 years. She is survived by her son Michael Celentano and daughter Diane Powell; her grandchildren, Joseph Celentano, Michael Celentano, Kyle Powell, Kevin Powell and Alicia Pilant; several great grand-children and her sisters; Margaret, Martha and Ruth and her friend, Alva, who was almost like a sister to her. She is predeceased by her parents, Walter and Molly Stoermer; her husband Michael Celentano; brothers, Walt and George Stoermer and her daughter-in-law, Sharon Celentano.
Visitation will be after 11AM Saturday, November 2, 2019, followed by the Funeral service at 1:00 PM at Chapel of the Highlands, 194 Millwood Drive at El Camino Real in Millbrae. Services conclude at the Chapel.
Chapel of the Highlands, Millbrae
(650) 588-5116
www.chapelofthehighlands.com


Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Oct. 30, 2019
