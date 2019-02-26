Betty M Bowers

August 12, 1920 - February 13, 2019

Portola Valley, CA

Betty passed away peacefully surrounded by her family in Portola Valley where she shared a home with her daughter, son-in-law and granddaughter. We were always so blessed to have mom with us.

Betty was born and grew up in San Jose when it was the "Valley of Hearts' Delight" and later moved to San Francisco with her parents and two sisters. The granddaughter of California pioneers, Betty spent her entire life in the Bay Area.

She was a graduate of Notre Dame San Jose class of 1938 and went on to attend San Jose State College (now University) where she was active in Allenian Sorority.

During WWII, she worked as a code interceptor at Ft. Mason in San Francisco.

She always worked in the health field and retired from Visiting Nurse Association, San Francisco in 1986 from which she maintained many lasting friendships until her passing. Her retirement years were spent traveling, reading, gardening and playing bridge, enjoying the company of her family and friends and helping to raise her one, cherished granddaughter, Zarina.

Though burdened with many health problems during the last 6-7 years of her life, she always had a smile and kind word for everyone. Special thanks to Pathways Home Health for making it so mom could always stay at home with us.

She is survived by her daughter, Mary Khan (Bowers), her son-in-law, Aurangzeb Khan and her granddaughter, Zarina Khan.

She was a devout Catholic, yet she thrived in a multi-faith household and had friends from many faiths. Her extraordinary spirit, generosity of love and positive attitude will inspire us always. Mom - We love you and miss you more than you can know.

Services in Betty's honor have already been held.





