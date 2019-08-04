Home

Betty Van Keulen


1931 - 2019
Betty van Keulen
Bermuda Dunes, CA
Born in Oak Forest, Illinois, March 11, 1931 died at 88 years old on July 20, 2019 in Bermuda Dunes.
Betty is survived by her husband of 64 years, John H. van Keulen, sons Steve van Keulen and Mark van Keulen, both from Morgan Hill, Ca, daughter Corey Allan of Bermuda Dunes and grandchildren Annika and Neil van Keulen.
Betty will always be remembered and will be in our hearts forever.


Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Aug. 4, 2019
