Beverlee Pasco

August 30,1928 - July 14, 2019

San Jose

Beverlee Pasco, age 90, a native of San Jose, passed away peacefully on July 14, 2019, after a courageous battle with cancer. Born August 30, 1928, she is predeceased by her parents, Charles and Emily Martella and her late husband of 63 years, John Pasco, and their eldest daughter, Patricia Ann in 1960.

Beverlee attended Horace Mann Elementary, Roosevelt Jr.High and San Jose High School. She attended San Jose State, graduating with a degree in English. She continued her education at U.C Berkeley where she received a General Secondary credential. Her first job was as an English teacher at Campbell High School – a job she truly loved.

Beverlee met her husband, John, at Cowell's Beach in Santa Cruz and the couple married in 1952. She followed John to his Army Corp. training in Oklahoma for a brief time before he was sent to Korea in 1953. Beverlee gave birth to their first daughter, Patricia Ann, while John was deployed. When he returned from Korea, Beverlee and John moved to Pasadena for three years while John attended law school. Their second daughter, Susan, was born in Pasadena. The family settled back in San Jose in 1958 where their two other children John and Janet were born.

Besides being a busy mom, Beverlee was a member of the Junior League of San Jose – an affiliation that gave her immense satisfaction. She was also a legacy member of the Junior League Book Club for the past 35+ years. Her love of reading and socializing were shared over the years with this wonderful group of women.

Beverlee loved France and being a student. She was lucky enough to combine these two passions by attending 30 years of French classes at both West Valley and San Jose City Colleges. She formed life-long friendships with her teachers and classmates during these happy years. She and John traveled to France many times and enjoyed the beautiful country, food and culture.

When she wasn't traveling abroad, Beverlee enjoyed spending time at the family house in Aptos. She and John loved going for walks on the beach and entertaining friends and family at their home. She loved working in her gardens and exploring antique stores around town.

Beverlee or "Grams" or "Grandma Who Who", as she was lovingly referred to by her grandchildren, will be terribly missed. She lived her life for her husband, children and grandchildren. She loved cooking, entertaining and attending family activities. She attended water aerobics for 20 years and loved her time in the pool. She kept healthy and active her entire life.

Beverlee is survived by her children, Susan Pasco, John Pasco Jr. and Janet (Pasco) Kittleson (Tom) as well as her grandchildren, Courtney Pasco, Kelsey Pasco, Kyle Pasco, Beau Kittleson and Haley Kittleson, and her beloved nieces Marilyn and Michele Martella.

Beverlee received her greatest joy from being a mother and a grandmother. Losing their first child was a devastating experience that Beverlee never got over. Her happiest moment will be reuniting with Patricia Ann in heaven. Because of her experience with childhood cancer, Beverlee was a huge supporter of St Jude Children's Hospital. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to -

A celebration of Beverlee's life will be held at 10:00 am on Wednesday, July 24, 2019, at St. Christopher's Church, 2278 Booksin Avenue, San Jose, California.





View the online memorial for Beverlee Pasco Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on July 20, 2019