Beverly Aiko Takeda
1933 - 2020
Beverly Aiko Takeda
Feb. 9, 1933 ~ Oct. 20, 2020
Resident of San Jose
Beverly Aiko Takeda, 87, died October 20, 2020 in San Jose, CA. She was born Feb. 9, 1933 to Suyekichi and Misao Takeda of San Jose, the youngest of 7 children.
She earned her Elementary Teaching Credential at San Jose State and taught in the Alum Rock and Saratoga Union School Districts. At Saratoga, Beverly enjoyed teaching Special Education students, providing enriching experiences to help them realize their full potential. She kept in touch with many into adulthood.
She received an Honorary Lifetime Membership from the PTA and was an active member of Delta Kappa Gamma Society, maintaining close friendships with her teaching colleagues. Bev enjoyed traveling, attending the SJ Opera and SF Symphony, her retirement in The Villages, and her poodle Sassy.
Beverly is survived by brother, Edward Takeda, of San Jose; sister, Thelma Higuchi of Adamstown, MD; and 16 nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by brothers Joe, Bill, and Herb Takeda; and sister, Sue Matsumura.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.


Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
