Beverly Booth
Resident of Campbell
Born and raised in North Dakota, Bev moved to Southern California in 1951. She married and moved to Montana for 3 years. The California sunshine and warmer weather called and in 1958 she moved to San Jose. She has 2 sons, 3 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren. Bev retired from Lockheed Martin in 1995 and enjoyed her retirement by traveling, reading, walking, attending theater and dabbling in watercolors. In addition to volunteering at The Heritage Theater, Bev also volunteered at the Campbell Library.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Jan. 28, 2020