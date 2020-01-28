Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Beverly Booth
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Beverly Booth

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Beverly Booth Obituary
Beverly Booth
Resident of Campbell
Born and raised in North Dakota, Bev moved to Southern California in 1951. She married and moved to Montana for 3 years. The California sunshine and warmer weather called and in 1958 she moved to San Jose. She has 2 sons, 3 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren. Bev retired from Lockheed Martin in 1995 and enjoyed her retirement by traveling, reading, walking, attending theater and dabbling in watercolors. In addition to volunteering at The Heritage Theater, Bev also volunteered at the Campbell Library.


View the online memorial for Beverly Booth
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Jan. 28, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Beverly's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -