Beverly Dayle Holland


1930 - 2019
Beverly Dayle Holland Obituary
Beverly Dayle Holland
Sept. 10, 1930 - Nov. 3, 2019
Resident of Rocklin, CA
Beverly, former resident of San Jose, passed away in Roseville, CA at the age of 89. She is preceded in death by her husband Price, son Don, and son-in-law Steve Howard. She is survived by her children Terri Howard, Vicki Pando (Bob), and Bill Holland (Lisa). Loving Gram of Julie Howard (Bryant Haneta), Kelly Geissman (Matt), Stephanie and Courtney Pando, and Brian and Travis Holland. Special GG to Owen, Corbin, and Landon Geissman. Private services have been held.


Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Nov. 15, 2019
