Beverly Jean Fairchild
Resident of Galt, California
Beverly Jean Fairchild, 86, went to be with our Heavenly Father on July 15, 2019. She passed at her home in Galt, California. Beverly was born on the family farm on May 18, 1933 in Chester, Iowa. She was the sixth child of Earl and Nettie Fairchild. She grew up on her parents farm and graduated from Austin HS in 1951. She married William Knudsen that same year.
They made their way to California where Beverly worked for State Farm Insurance in Santa Clara & later in San Jose until she retired. Beverly was a bright light and the life of the party wherever she went. She enjoyed her fast cars, country dancing, singing along at concerts, going to the movies, and visiting with her nephews & nieces. She had a love for flashy mustangs! She had numerous convertible mustangs throughout her lifetime and had fun showing off in them. Her generous loving spirit will be missed by all who knew her.
Friends & family are invited to a memorial service on October 8 at 12:30 pm. at Oak Hill Funeral Home in San Jose at the Butler Memorial.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Aug. 3, 2019