Beverly Jean Jacobson Clawson1927-2020Saratoga, CalifBeverly Rue Jean Jacobson Clawson was laid to rest, July 15th, 2020. Born July 7th, 1927 in Orem, Utah, to Neils and Nellie Jacobson. "Jean" later fell in love with her husband Lloyd J. Clawson, whom she married in her family home in Orem. After joining the service, Lloyd and Jean moved several times but settled in Saratoga, Ca. in 1952. Jean is survived by her children Linda Clawson, Judy Clawson Norona, and Wendy Clawson Dematteis, her grandchildren Tasha, Barry II, Chance, Ashley, Garrett, Blair, and Kayel, as well as 6 great-grandchildren. Jean will be remembered as a generous woman who gave back to her community, living each day by the "Golden Rule." As a mother raising girls, she joined the Junior Chamber of Commerce of Saratoga, helped establish the first Ladies Elks Auxiliary Club of Los Gatos, and was an active member of the Women's Rights organization, NOW. Jean's commitment to public service coincided with a decades-long career with Lockheed, and Philco. She later became a quality assurance engineer for Memorex (Unisys), and after retiring, appraised real estate. Holding herself to the highest of standards, Jean's work-ethic drove every aspect of her life. As a lover of music, Jean sang, played piano, and danced both ballroom and tap. Her talents extended to tending her garden, sewing, and staying active through swimming, bowling, bicycling, and playing on a women's softball league. Above all, Jean's greatest joy came from her love of family. She fostered a welcoming home to all who knew her, sharing holidays with those who will forever remember and miss her joyful heart and contagious laughter. We look forward to hosting a celebration of her life in the near future.