Beverly Jean Vernon ShebsMay 1934 - August 16, 2020Pinehurst, NCAt 86 years and after a full life, Beverly Jean Vernon Shebs passed away in her home on Aug, 16, 2020 peaceful after a battle with declining health from complications of diabetes. Beverly was born in 1934 in Los Angeles, California to the parents of Edith Pearl Awalt Vernon and John Edward Vernon, both deceased. She is a 3rd generation Californian and migrated to North Carolina for retirement with her husband Ted Shebs in 1988. Ted was her beloved husband who became deceased in 2010. She is survived by her children, Barry Brumfield with wife Stacey, Brenda Rogers, Barbara Holliday with husband Sean, and Angela Peacock with husband Mike Smith, and her grandchildren, Barry Brumfield, Jr., Ryan Reynolds, Victoria Brumfield, Brittany Brumfield, Lauren Rogers, and Jeffrey Rogers and wife Cortney, all of California, Utah, Colorado and Oregon. Other grandchildren, Tara Reynolds and Jennifer English are deceased. She has three stepchildren, Reverend Stephen Shebs (deceased) and wife Brenda of Louisiana, Sharon Gibson and husband Rick of San Jose, California, and Richard Shebs (deceased), and wife Laurie of Las Vegas, Nevada, as well as 11 grandchildren and 1 great grandchild thereof.Beverly had been a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution since 1977, having entered the Society on the line of her mother, emanating from her ancestor, Thomas Brown of Massachusetts, who served in the American Revolution during 1777 and 1778, as well as Michael Awalt, who served in the North Carolina regiment during those years. Beverly was the Organizing Regent of the Pinehurst Chapter of the Temperance Smith Alston Chapter of the National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution in 1993. Beverly served as Constitution Chairman for the ongoing work of the Daughters, as well as many other chairmanships, including Treasurer and Custodian of the Flag for the North Carolina Society.Beverly's firm interest in politics and the Republican Party began at the age of 18 and has been followed considerably since that time. She has been active in Moore County politics and has served as President of the Moore County Republican Women's Club, Treasurer and Membership Chairman and as the membership coordinator for the Moore County Republican Men's Club since its beginning. She has also served as Treasurer of the Moore County Republican Party.In her industrious career, she owned and operated an exclusive bar and seafood restaurant in Los Gatos, California for 16 years. She served on the Board of Directors of the Los Gatos Chamber of Commerce for many years. She served as Deputy Treasurer for the Town of Los Gatos, California until she departed for North Carolina.Her artistic abilities involved her designing her home together with her husband Ted Shebs, of their residence in Pinewild Country Club, as well as having had a distinct influence on the homes designed by her husband's firm in his developing property in Los Gatos, California. She further followed her abilities in doing design work for the Daughters of the American Revolution. She was an avid duplicate Bridge player and took her leisure time in hundreds of cross stitch works of art that she created for family and friends. She took a great deal of pride in developing computer based controlling spreadsheets, following her accounting ability. She followed this ability by teaching her grandchildren the purpose of responsibility and maintaining accounting control of their lives, as well as their knowledge of history and politics, proper grammar and table manners, otherwise known as "Grandma's Finishing School".In leu of other donations and knowing that Bev was such a lover of her dogs, donations in her honor may be given to the Moore County Humane Society, 5355 Highway 22, Carthage, NC 28327.Mike St. Onge