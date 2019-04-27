|
|
Beverly Lois Smith
Sep 19, 1932 - Apr 22, 2019
Cathedral City, CA
Beverly died peacefully at home after a long illness. She is survived by her seven children - Debra Stern, San Jose, CA, Jill (Kurt) Schlageter, Penn Valley, CA, Kevin Stern, Cathedral City, CA, Keith (Debi) Stern, Owens Cross, AL, Bonnie (Al) Farias, Danville, CA, Barrie Smith, Broken Bow, OK, Cindy (Heidi) Smith, Monterey, CA, her 9 grand children, 6 great grandchildren and brother Marvin Cohen, Middletown, NY.
She retired from the Fred Martin School District.
Celebration of Life to be held at a later date.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Apr. 27, 2019