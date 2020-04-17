|
|
Beverly Marie Kemp
March 14, 1945 - March 26, 2020
Resident of San Jose
Beverly Marie Kemp passed away in her sleep at home on March 26, 2020, due to complications surrounding her lung transplant of 9 years. She had just celebrated her 75th birthday with her family.
Beverly was born on March 14, 1945 in Winnipeg Canada and moved to Santa Clara with her family in 1950. After graduating from Santa Clara High Beverly married her sweetheart George on August 24, 1963 and moved to Merced, CA where George was stationed. She welcomed her two beautiful daughters Sherrie on October 29, 1964, and Deborah on June 1, 1966 before returning to San Jose.
Beverly was preceded in death by Father Alderic Perrault, Mother Valerie Perrault, and granddaughter Valerie Prado. Beverly will be loved and missed by her surviving husband of 56 years George; daughters, Sherrie Prado (Aldo) and Deborah Koble; granddaughters, Rebecka Prothero (Greg) and Danielle Prado; great-grandchildren, Evelynne, Jackson and Dean; brothers, David and Eugene Perrault (Rosemary).
Beverly was given a gift of life in March of 2011 when she had a bi-lateral lung transplant at UCSF. These additional 9 years allowed her to celebrate her 50th wedding anniversary in Hawaii with her family where Beverly and George renewed their wedding vows, attend her granddaughter's wedding and saw her three great-grandchildren be born. She was very devoted to her family. She was greatly loved and will be dearly missed by her family and all that knew her.
The family would like to thank the UCSF Lung Transplant Team and Palliative Care for their constant, attentive treatment: the staff at DaVita Silicon Valley for their excellent work, loving care and compassion.
A celebration of Beverly's life will be held when gatherings are permitted.
Anyone wishing to remember Beverly may do so by donating to the UCSF Foundation to support Lung Disease research and care, UCSF Lockbox 45339, San Francisco, CA 94145-0339 or makeagift.ucsf.edu/lung.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times from Apr. 17 to Apr. 18, 2020