Beverly OaksSept.7, 1925 - Apr.11, 2020WoodsideBeverly died April 11th 2020 at the age of 94. Bev was a resident of Woodside CA for 51 years and a lifelong resident of San Mateo County. She attended local elementary schools and Burlingame highschool. Bev was athletic and lettered in sports. She played in the Drum and Bugle corps and played drums in highschool, where she met Norman Oaks whom she later married.Bev loved math and science and studied nursing at St. Luke's hospital in SF, Ca. as part of the Cadet Nursing Corps during WWII. Cal Berkeley and Shell Oil offered her a scholarship for advanced studies in chemistry but she felt nursing offered more challenges, especially ER and surgical nursing.She worked for much of her adult life at Stanford Hospital and Stanford student health (then called Cowell Infirmary).After WWII Bev and Norm married and settled on the peninsula where they raised four children, Donald Oaks, Patricia Naylor, Marilyn Smith and Virginia OaksBev. was a wonderful teacher and enjoyed being a girl scout leader, 4H leader and an early founding member of Christ Church in Portola Valley.Many remember Bev for her jams and jellies she made and sold at the Kings Mountain Art fair every year.Bev is survived by her three daughters, 4 grandchildren and five great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.Bev. was an interesting,lively and bright spirit in the world and will be greatly missed.