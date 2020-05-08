Beverly Stern McCleve
1932 - 2020
Beverly Stern McCleve
Jan 9 1932- Apr 26 2020
Monte Sereno
Beverly Ann, 88, was born in Decatur, IL to Vi and Everett. She moved to the Bay Area after completing her RN degree at Washington U. in St Louis, then met husband Don McCleve MD. She instilled in her children her love for the symphony, reading, singing, tennis, biology, laughter, and the love of Christ. She is survived by her husband Don, sons Todd(Jennifer) of Bellingham WA, Bryan MD of Los Gatos, John DDS (Carolyn) of San Jose, and daughters Robin Berger MD(Bret) of St George UT, Alyson Broberg(Craig MD) of Portland OR, and Sharon Peterson(Dave) of Gilbert AZ, as well as 19 grandchildren and 20 great. She was preceded in death by her sister Mary Jean Twa. She will be laid to rest at Madronia in Saratoga. We will miss our sweet Bev. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Red Cross.


Published in Los Gatos Weekly Times Obits on May 8, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

May 5, 2020
My condolences to the family . May you find comfort in your treasured memories and Gods promise to return our loved ones . 1st Thessalonians 4 : 13 & 14 .
