Beverly Stern McCleveJan 9 1932- Apr 26 2020Monte SerenoBeverly Ann, 88, was born in Decatur, IL to Vi and Everett. She moved to the Bay Area after completing her RN degree at Washington U. in St Louis, then met husband Don McCleve MD. She instilled in her children her love for the symphony, reading, singing, tennis, biology, laughter, and the love of Christ. She is survived by her husband Don, sons Todd(Jennifer) of Bellingham WA, Bryan MD of Los Gatos, John DDS (Carolyn) of San Jose, and daughters Robin Berger MD(Bret) of St George UT, Alyson Broberg(Craig MD) of Portland OR, and Sharon Peterson(Dave) of Gilbert AZ, as well as 19 grandchildren and 20 great. She was preceded in death by her sister Mary Jean Twa. She will be laid to rest at Madronia in Saratoga. We will miss our sweet Bev. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Red Cross.