Beverly Yvonne Mills

Jan. 8, 1932 - May 21, 2019

Resident of San Jose

Beverly Yvonne Mills, 87, of San Jose, CA passed away May 21, 2019 at home surrounded by family. The youngest of 3 siblings, she was the daughter of late Henry and Virginia Giesler, born January 8, 1932 in Denver, CO. On April 24, 1966 she married Kenneth Kirkland Mills.

Beloved wife, mother of seven, grandmother of seventeen, and great grandmother of seven, is survived by her husband Kenneth Mills; daughter, Roberta Andrade; daughter and son-in-law, Beverly and Steve Faro; son and daughter-in-law, Ronald Bell and Keli Russo; daughter and son-in-law, Laura and David Castien; daughter and son-in-law, Jane and Robert Guariniello; daughter and son-in-law Patricia and Frank Jewett; daughter, Diane Mills; grandchildren, Joseph Hubbell, Shannon Hubbell, Ray Rivera, Christine Rivera, Gina Faro, Fabian Faro, Kelly Hawkins, Jessica Russo, Emily and Jeff Sires, Lily and Josh Bruns, Albert Guariniello, Amanda Guariniello, Briana and Josh Gurley, Cierra Jewett and Cody Jewett; great grandchildren, Emmy Rivera, Joseph Rivera, Charles Hawkins, Beatrix Sires, Dean Sires, Allen Sires and Harper Gurley.

Mrs. Mills was preceded in death by her brothers Henry Giesler and Daniel Giesler; son-in-law Joseph Hubbell.

A celebration of life will be held in San Jose, CA in the near future.





View the online memorial for Beverly Yvonne Mills Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on May 31, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary