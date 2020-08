Bill BussDec. 14, 1955 - July 25, 2020Elk Grove, CABill died unexpectedly, at his home in Elk Grove. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and friend to many. Bill graduated from Oak Grove High School, in 1974 along with his wife Ginger and was a multi sport athlete. Bill was a Master Electrician who mentored many apprentices and was highly respected by his peers. An avid golfer and boater, Bill will be truly missed.