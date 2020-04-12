Home

Billie Jo Alesso


1926 - 2020
Billie Jo Alesso Obituary
Billie Jo Alesso
April 05, 1926 - April 05, 2020
Resident of Saratoga, CA
Billie Jo died peacefully at her home in Saratoga surrounded by her loving daughters from complications from a long battle with Alzheimer's Disease.
Despite the disease, Billie's strong will and love for life kept her ability to know her family alive until she took her last breath in her daughter's loving arms.
Billie Jo was one of six children born to mother, Alice Jane and Charles Davis of Oklahoma.
Billie Jo is survived by brother, Verman Davis, children, Susan Creed, Linda Corcoran and Sandra Jo Bursese, her grandchildren, Lucia and Leon Creed, Christopher, Patrick and Jeffrey Ferguson and Marina Corcoran, great grandchildren, Camille and Adrian Gonzales. Preceded by daughter, Pamela Jane Ferguson.
Private graveside service will be at Santa Clara Mission Cemetery on Monday, April 13, 2020. Upon lifting of Corona restrictions, a celebration of life will be held at Sacred Heart Church in Saratoga.


Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Apr. 12, 2020
