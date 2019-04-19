Mercury News Obituaries
|
Darling-Fischer Campbell Memorial Chapel
231 East Campbell Avenue
Campbell, CA 95008
(408) 379-5010
Funeral service
Monday, Apr. 22, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:30 PM
Darling-Fischer Chapel of the Hills
615 Santa Cruz Ave.
Los Gatos, CA
View Map
Billy Joe Henderson


1928 - 2019
Billy Joe Henderson Obituary
Billy Joe Henderson
November 6, 1928 - April 14, 2019
Resident of San Jose
Billy Joe Henderson, born on November 6, 1928 in Holt, Alabama, passed away at age 90 on April 14, 2019 in San Jose, California. He graduated from Auburn University in 1950. From 1950 to 1953, Billy served in the U.S. Army Signal Corps, including a tour of duty in the Korean War. He met Alice LoBiondo in New Jersey and they were married in 1954. Bill and Alice settled in Clearwater, Florida to raise their family and they moved to Sunnyvale in 1970. Bill worked for Sperry, Emerson Electric, Watkins-Johnson, Andrew Corporation and retired as Executive VP and COO of Summit Memory Systems. Family travels and motorhome adventures were favorite family adventures.
Bill is survived by his loving wife of 64 years, Alice Henderson; son, Dennis Henderson and his wife Melanie; daughter, Deborah Morrison and her husband Ken; and three grandchildren, Valerie (Tony), Scott and Brian Henderson.
Friends and family are welcome to attend the funeral service on Monday, April 22, 2019 from 12:00 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Darling-Fischer Chapel of the Hills, 615 Santa Cruz Ave., Los Gatos, California 95030.


Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Apr. 19, 2019
