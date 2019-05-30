Home

Celebration of Life
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
12:00 PM
China Stix
2110 El Camino Real
Santa Clara, CA
Billy Ray Pewitt


Billy Ray Pewitt
January 27, 1937 - May 1, 2019
Santa Clara, CA
Survived by his loving wife, Jeannine Lee Pewitt, of 59 years, daughters Jenny (deceased), Pamela and Paige, 10 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren. Billy graduated from East Bakersfield HS and enlisted in the Navy in February 1955 until being honorably discharged in January 1963. Billy later continued his education by attending many colleges, including Coalinga Community College and San Jose State University. After 35 years of employment, Billy retired from the City of Santa Clara, and became a lifetime member of the American Legion. Billy enjoyed birdwatching, visiting Morro Bay and spending time with his family.
A celebration of life will be held on August 17, 2019 at noon at China Stix, 2110 El Camino Real, Santa Clara, CA. Lunch will be provided.


Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on May 30, 2019
