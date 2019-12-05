Home

Celebration of Life
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
The Point Church
3695 Rose Terrasse Circle
San Jose, CA
1938 - 2019
Blanche Hindman Obituary
Blanche Hindman
December 26,1938 -
November 27, 2019
Livingston, CA
Blanche Gloria Hindman passed away peacefully on November 27, 2019. Formerly of San Jose, CA, she was the daughter of the late Joe and Rita Valenzuela.
She is survived by her two sons Mark Adame, M.D. and Ken Hindman; six grandchildren Marcus and Alyssa Adame; Lauren Gaudino, Ryan, Trevor and Trent Hindman; and three great grandchildren; Aidan, Nadia and Ariadne. She is also survived by her four brothers, Joe, Dan, Chuck and Larry Valenzuela and her sister Sarah Lopez. Preceded in death by her sister Iris Duran.
A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, December 7, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at The Point Church, 3695 Rose Terrasse Circle, San Jose, CA 95148.


Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Dec. 5, 2019
