Bob DavidsonOct 19, 1933 - May 8, 2020Santa ClaraDavidson, Bobby DwayneEntered into rest in the presence of his loving son and caring hospice professionals in his home in Santa Clara on May 8, 2020. He was 86 years old. Mr. Davidson was born in Yuma Tennessee but grew up in Salinas California and lived in Santa Clara for nearly 50 years. He attended Alisal high school and San Jose State University. Mr. Davidson also served in the U.S. Navy. For over 25 years Mr. Davidson worked as a credit manager for PDM Steel for 30 years before retiring. Mr. Davidson loved golf, travel, barbecue and music. His attention to detail and fastidiousness are legendary. But more than anything else Mr. Davidson loved his wife, Glenda Davidson and his family.Mr. Davidson was the beloved son of Edward Davidson and Emma Amberson brother of Eddie Davidson devoted husband of Glenda Davidson loving father to Brad Davidson grandfather to Sawyer and Finn Davidson uncle of Sandra Sheffield, Randy Sheffield and George Cnudde, father-in-law to Barbara Davidson and a dear friend to many.A small graveside memorial service will be held on Monday, May 18 at Mission city Memorial Park in Santa Clara at 11 AM