Bob Nakasaki
June 19, 1925 - Feb. 6, 2019
Resident of San Jose
Bob was born in Yakima, Washington. He spent part of his youth in Heart Mountain relocation camp in Wyoming. Bob was the owner of the Mandarin Restaurant located in San Jose's Japantown along with his business partner and brother-in-law, the late Bill Fujino for 30 years.
He leaves behind his beloved wife of 68 years, Mollie, his devoted children Lane (Brenda), Gayle (Gerritt) Roberta (Rafael), Chris and Alan. Bob was the dear and loving grandpa to Leah (Sean), Justin (Erma), Lauren and Josh and great grandpa to Connor, Laney, Nolan and Kya.
Our dad will be greatly missed but will always have a special place in our hearts.
A private memorial service has been held.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Mar. 3, 2019