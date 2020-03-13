|
Bobbie Lee Shore
Jan. 4, 1932 - Feb. 27, 2020
Los Gatos
Bobbie Lee Shore, 88, passed peacefully at home on 2/27/20. Preceded in death by her husband of 56 years, Knowlton, sisters Adrienne Herndon & Gwendolyn Bratthauer, children, Alice Wells & Kim Knowlton Shore; survived by her children Glenn & Amy Shore, & Susie Ransom, 9 grandchildren & 16 great grandchildren. As a resident of Los Gatos, she was very active in her faith, church, and with her children as a scout leader, Jobs Daughters Bethel Guardian, and homemaker. A celebration of life will be held at Legacy Community Church 16735 Lark Avenue, Los Gatos at 11am on March 20th. In lieu of flowers, donations will go toward a park bench to honor both our parents' lifelong service to Los Gatos.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Mar. 13, 2020