Bobbie Lee Shore
Jan. 4, 1932 - Feb. 27, 2020
Los Gatos
Bobbie Lee Shore, 88, passed peacefully at home on 2/27/20. Preceded in death by her husband of 56 years, Knowlton, sisters Adrienne Herndon & Gwendolyn Bratthauer, children, Alice Wells & Kim Knowlton Shore; survived by her children Glenn & Amy Shore, & Susie Ransom, 9 grandchildren & 16 great grandchildren. As a resident of Los Gatos, she was very active in her faith, church, and with her children as a scout leader, Jobs Daughters Bethel Guardian, and homemaker. A celebration of life will be held at Legacy Community Church 16735 Lark Avenue, Los Gatos TBA. In lieu of flowers, donations will go toward a park bench to honor both our parents' lifelong service to Los Gatos.
View the online memorial for Bobbie Lee Shore
Published in Los Gatos Weekly Times Obits on Mar. 13, 2020