Bonita (Bonny) Jessica Morley
Mar. 19, 1940 - Jun. 29, 2020
Resident of Saratoga
Bonny was born in Shanghai, China, to Mary Irene Voyce and Edward Bertram Brodd. Her father was an American citizen employed as an accountant in Shanghai. When WWII began, Bonny was interred in a Japanese family camp and her father was in another camp under very harsh conditions. After the war the family was reunited and moved back to Shanghai, but in 1949 were asked to leave China. They settled in San Francisco, where Bonny, now 9 years old, grew up.
Bonny attended San Francisco State and upon graduation took a teaching position at Ladera School in Menlo Park where she taught for five years. She married her husband, David Morley in 1964 and they had two sons, Scott and Bruce. Later, Bonny became an interior designer.
Bonny was an expert quilter and was an important member of the Dorcas Group at St. John's Presbyterian Church in San Francisco. A hand quilter who was never without her hoop, she expressed her artistic talent through quilting. Bonny and Dave were early homeowners in Bear Valley, building the home she designed in 1967. Bonny and Dave loved to travel and went on many cruises. Bonny was a kind and generous lady and a gracious hostess. Faith was important to her and she served as a Deacon at Sunnyvale Presbyterian Church.
In 2008 Bonny was diagnosed with Alzheimer's. She was very accepting of her disease and in the early stages, she spoke at gatherings for the Alzheimer's Association
. The family wishes to thank Cedar Creek Dementia Care facility in Los Gatos for the excellent care she received there.
Bonny is survived by her husband Dave, her sons Scott (Grace) and Bruce (Tracey), her brother Ted (Diane), and grandsons Matthew, Zachary, and Kyle. Donations in her memory can be made to the Alzheimer's Association
or the Sunnyvale Presbyterian Church. A celebration of life will be held later.