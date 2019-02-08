Bonnie Jeanne Ottinger

October 6, 1938 - February 2, 2019

Resident of Monte Sereno

Bonnie Jeanne Ottinger, known as Jeannie to her friends, was born in Los Angeles, CA, and was a fourth generation Californian. Jeannie graduated from Tucson High School. She then earned a degree in psychology and a teaching credential from the University of Arizona, where she was also a member of the Chi Omega sorority and was the 1959 Homecoming Queen. Following her graduation, she taught in Phoenix for two years. She continued her teaching with the Department of Defense in Bremerhaven, Germany, where she met and married Navy Lieutenant Jim Ottinger.

Jim and Jeannie moved to the Bay Area in 1965, where they began raising a family. In addition to being an incredible mother of two, Jeannie enjoyed many activities during her adult life. She learned to play tennis at Brookside Club in Saratoga, which she continued at the Country Club of the South during her six year residency in Atlanta, GA. While in Atlanta, she also learned to play golf, which she improved upon at La Rinconada Country Club in Los Gatos, serving as the Women's Golf Club Captain in 2002. Coming from a musical family, Jeannie had a beautiful voice and sang as a soprano for both the FunTimes Singers and the Cupertino Choraliers. Jeannie also enjoyed time with her friends as part of the Litwit book group and the Pacific Traders investment group. Another passion of Jeannie's was volunteering. She spent time working at the Butter Paddle (Saratoga), the Chattahoochee Nature Center (Atlanta), and the Los Gatos Saratoga Observation Nursery School.

Jeannie passed away surrounded by her family after a long battle with Alzheimer's disease. She was predeceased by her brother, Craig Smith, and is survived by her loving husband of 54 years, Jim, devoted children, Christopher Ottinger and his wife Kimberly Simi of Pacific Palisades, CA, and Wendy Ottinger of Los Gatos, CA, and grandchildren, Devon Ottinger and Kai Simi-Ottinger. She is also survived by sisters Julie Butcher of Portland, OR, Lynn Maginnis of Folsom, CA, and Wendy Bolduc of Temecula, CA. Her loving spirit will be missed by all who knew her.

Our family would like to give special thanks to the caregivers and staff at Silverado Memory Care in Belmont, CA, for the tremendous love and care they gave to our Jeannie.

A celebration of Jeannie's life will be held on Saturday, March 16th from 2:30 - 5:00 at La Rinconada Country Club in Los Gatos, CA.





