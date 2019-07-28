|
|
Bonnie Lou Ryder Bliss
October 10, 1937 - July 25, 2019
Resident of San Jose
Bonnie Lou Ryder Bliss (81) a long-time resident of San Jose CA, passed away peacefully in her home on July 25, 2019. Born October 10, 1937, daughter of William Boniface Ryder and Dorothy Martha Jennings Ryder, on March 7, 1964, Bonnie married William "Bill" Baumgarten Bliss, son of Alice Caroline Baumgarten Bliss and Percival McCall Bliss. Bonnie and Bill were both proud to be 4th generation Californians. Bonnie was an elementary education professional with the Cambrian School District.
Grand adventures punctuated Bonnie's otherwise quiet life. As a newlywed, she moved to Kodiak in Alaska with Bill, just in time for the famous 1964 9.2 magnitude earthquake and tsunami that completely destroyed Anchorage. Bonnie spent the rest of her life preparing for "the Big One". The 1989 Loma Prieta earthquake that caused extensive damage in the San Francisco Bay Area was only 6.9 magnitude, so she is still waiting. Bonnie and Bill lived briefly in Las Cruces, NM, before settling permanently in San Jose CA. In 1976, Bonnie celebrated the bicentennial of the United States by bicycling across the country. Bonnie rode her own bike and carried half the family's clothing and camping gear. Bill, Shannon (8 years) and Heather (7 years) rode a three-seated tandem that Bill hand-built from a pile of pipes, and carried the rest of the gear. Heather still occasionally rides Bonnie's bikes and the Bliss family triple tandem is on display in the Adventure Cycling headquarters (formerly Bikecentenial) in Missoula, MT. In 1987, Bonnie and Bill lived in Taipei, Taiwan for a year for a Lockheed aeronautics contract, where she learned to speak Mandarin and how to cook authentic Chinese food. In 2000 Bonnie and Bill both traveled around the world. Bill traveled by bike on an organized tour "Odyssey 2K" while Bonnie researched genealogy and traveled by a more conventional method, rented cars. Since 2004, Bonnie would escape California's summer heat by vacationing on Whidbey Island, WA.
Throughout her life, Bonnie was a passionate activist and was deeply engaged in her community. She volunteered countless hours serving on the boards for local branches of Youth Hostels of America, managed table captains for the annual KTEH auction, was a PTA board member, a SJSU Timpani Therapeutic Center volunteer, a CSEA union steward, a Girl Scout leader, regional cookie chairman and was instrumental in launching GS camps and programs, as well as serving as board secretary for multiple bicycling organizations.
Bonnie was an avid genealogist and documented multiple lines of descendants from the 1620 Mayflower Pilgrims and the 1776 American Revolution. She has traced 7 generations of her maternal lineage. She served in leadership positions in the local branches of the Mayflower Society and Daughters of the American Revolution and volunteered in local genealogy libraries.
Bonnie is preceded in death by her husband Bill and son Brian (who passed away in infancy in NM). She is survived by her daughter, Shannon Allison Bliss, her wife Celia Kay Madison and their son Rylan Madison Bliss, who reside in Salinas CA; and her daughter Heather Louise Bliss, her husband Wade Lee Brannon and their children Blake William Bliss Brannon and Zoey Eleanor Bliss Brannon, who reside in Seattle WA. She is also survived by her sister Dorrill Jean Ryder (formerly Hayman) Johnson (Sonoma AZ); sister-in-law Elizabeth "Betty" Caroline (Bliss) Harbert (Carmel CA); brother-in-law Robert "Bob" Shannon Bliss (San Jose CA); and their respective spouses, children and grandchildren.
Consistent with Bonnie's wishes there will be a private service. She will be laid to rest with Bill in the Los Gatos Memorial Park. A bench honoring her life will be installed on the SF Bay Trail in Palo Alto near the statue "Bliss in the Moment". In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the City of Palo Alto "Adopt-a-Park BLISS" fund. Send checks to 3201 East Bayshore Road, Palo Alto, CA 94303, Attn-J. Serno or email: [email protected] to pay by credit card.
View the online memorial for Bonnie Lou Ryder Bliss
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on July 28, 2019