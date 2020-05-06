Bonnie Maybelle LaMantia
1940 - 2020
Bonnie Maybelle LaMantia
Nov. 7, 1940 - Apr. 26, 2020
San Jose
Bonnie Maybelle LaMantia passed away at the age of 79 on April 26, 2020, at home with her family by her side in San Jose, California. Bonnie was born on November 7, 1940 in Arcata, California, to Glen and Bonnie Corning. She spent her early years in Blue Lake, Orick, and Arcata. Bonnie graduated from Arcata High School in 1958, and attended Santa Rosa Junior College. After graduating from Beauty College, she moved to San Jose, California, in the mid-1960s. In 1969, Bonnie met Theodore (Ted) LaMantia, and they married on October 7, 1972. They had one daughter, Erin Rose Wengrofsky. Bonnie enjoyed working as a Beautician in Campbell, California, for over 30 years. She also loved gardening, reading, and crocheting. She created many beautiful blankets over the years, which she loved giving to family and friends. Bonnie was a big baseball fan, and followed the San Francisco Giants. She loved camping with her family at the ocean at Seacliff and New Brighton Beaches, and in the mountains at the Trinity Alps. Bonnie enjoyed cooking, and hosted many wonderful meals and events over the years. Bonnie is survived by her best friend and loving husband, Ted; her daughter, Erin (Jonathan); and grandson, Akira. She is also survived by her sister Glenda Byrd; sister Dolores Baker (Phil); brother Max Corning (Carolyn); brother-in-law Bob LaMantia; sister-in-law Deb LaMantia; and many nieces, nephews, and friends.
A celebration of Bonnie's life will be planned for a future date.


View the online memorial for Bonnie Maybelle LaMantia



Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on May 6, 2020.
