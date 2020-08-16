Bonnie MonackNovember 22, 1934 - July 27, 2020Resident of SunnyvaleBonnie Monack, wife of James Monack and mother of daughter, Monica, and son, James Jr., passed away peacefully on July 27th, 2020 in Sunnyvale, California.Bonnie Jean Stockton was born on November 22nd, 1934 in Burbank, California to mother Ruby and father Glenn.She graduated from North Hollywood High School in 1952 and then attended Los Angeles Valley Junior College where she studied what was then called Dramatic Arts. Her performance as Kate Keller in the Arthur Miller play All My Sons was considered exemplary and won the Best Actor award that year.In addition to honing her skills as an actress, Bonnie found work in Beverly Hills as a dental assistant preparing the mouths and smiles of Hollywood's aspirating stars.During this time, and on the advice of a mutual friend, Bonnie called Jim Monack, a fellow student at Valley Junior College (an unusual move for a woman in the 1950s). Luckily for him, he picked up the phone.Jim and Bonnie were married on December, 26th, 1956 while he was on leave from basic training in the Army. Later, Jim was stationed at San Francisco's Presidio to complete his military service. The couple rented an attic apartment in the Haight District. Because of the unusual architecture, their first home was known as the "pad of angles."In the City by the Bay, the newlyweds enjoyed all that SF had to offer including many Broadway shows at the Orpheum Theater, jazz music at The Blue Note, and shows at one of the original drag clubs, Finocchio's.In 1964, Bonnie and Jim moved to Sunnyvale, California, buying in the heart of what would later be called Silicon Valley to raise two children. A few years later and with Bonnie's foresight, they bought a second home in Sunnyvale on the G.I. Bill.In 1969, with the success of Jim's business and Bonnie's real estate shrewdness, the family left on a nine-month trailer trip to drive the perimeter of the United States. Bonnie was able to make a home and continue to raise her toddlers in this small space on wheels. Upon completion, she and Jim returned to one of the last bits of beach-front property available on the California coast. Soon the house they built would fill with memories of many families.All of this success would not have been possible without Bonnie's skill at being what she called "the bean counter."Throughout the years, she raised two kids by being at PTA meetings, sports events and taking the family to cultural events which carry on today.In addition to raising two children, Bonnie used her time to tutor kids in English at the local library as well as volunteer for the Children's Home Society. Yet, she was particularly proud of being a member and president of the Sunken Gardens Women's Golf Club. But her greatest pastime throughout the years was playing Bridge with her husband, friends or anyone foolish enough to challenge her online.Bonnie will be remembered for her boundless sense of humor, constant practicality, and kind heart.Due to circumstances around the current pandemic, a celebration of Bonnie's life will be held at a future date.