1/1
Bonnie Schoenemann
1934 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Bonnie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Bonnie Schoenemann
June 4, 1934 - October 3, 2020
Resident of Union City, CA
Bonnie Schoenemann passed away peacefully on Saturday, October 3rd, at age 86. Daughter of Margaret May Henry and Willard W. Ruppel; mother of Vicki, Libby, Susan, Lynn, and Cyndy; sister to Linda Lowden, Janie Akin, and Robert Ruppel, she was previously married to Richard Hartung, and spent the last 42 years married to her beloved husband, William Schoenemann.
Bonnie was born in Kitchener, Ontario and earned a BA in Secretarial Sciences from The University of Western Ontario. After graduation she relocated with her family to the Chicago area then ultimately migrated to California in the 1950s.
Bonnie spent her long career as an Executive Administrator for many organizations including Shell Oil Company, Stanford University, and GPI Publications, where she served as Executive Secretary to the Publisher. The highlight of her career was her time at GPI, where she provided guidance and mentorship to a team of 50 passionate, devoted musicians, writers, and editors.
Bonnie loved to travel, visiting over 110 countries in her lifetime. Her motto was, "I am only a laundry load away from going anywhere in the world". She was an avid crossworder, a constant reader, and enjoyed socializing. Her true passion in life was spending time with friends and family. She was a devoted mother and wife, and a dear friend to many. She loved everybody for who they were. We will all miss her very much.
The family will be holding a small private remembrance of life with plans for a larger post-pandemic celebration of life. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association.


View the online memorial for Bonnie Schoenemann

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Cupertino Courier Obits on Nov. 15, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by San Jose Mercury News

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved