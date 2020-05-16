Bradley BreymanApr. 28, 1925 - May 1, 2020CupertinoBradley M Breyman, age 95, passed away peacefully on May 1st in Cupertino, California.Brad was born in San Francisco, California to Eugene and Helen (Morey) Breyman. Brad was married to Elizabeth Leonard on September 14, 1952 in Marion, Massachusetts. After graduating from San Mateo High School, Brad enlisted in the Navy Air Corps and trained as a pilot at Pensacola, Florida. Following the war, Brad returned to California and attended Stanford University. Brad spent the majority of his career working for Moore Business Forms from which he retired in 1981.Brad was the consummate "people person". He never forgot a name and did his best to let others know that he cared. He often wrote letters and notes to stay in touch with his many friends and associates. He enjoyed golf, flying, and nature; mixing them with family and friends whenever possible. When his children were older, he included them on backpacking trips through the High Sierra's, his favorite place. Brad believed in the importance of family and personal integrity and worked to instill those values in his children and grandchildren.Brad was predeceased by his daughter Marjorie Efron in 2000.Brad is survived by his wife of 67 years, Elizabeth Breyman; his three sons - Todd (Deborah), Eugene "Jeff" (Erin) and Clark (Jennifer); his son-in-law, Alan Efron (Markey Hoblet); eight grandchildren - Christine Link, Eve Efron, Michael Breyman, Jennifer Paul, April Efron, Katie Breyman, David Breyman, Jorie Breyman; three Great Grandchildren – Rebekah Link, Kayla Link, Jessica Link; his sister-in-law, Sandra Leonard; and many nieces and nephews.Due to the current restrictions, a celebration of life service will be postponed. Details will be sent to family and friends at a later date.In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in Brad's memory to The Sierra Club.