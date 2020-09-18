Brandon BenassiOctober 28,1986 - August 13, 2020San JoseBrandon Benassi passed away Thursday August 13. He was diagnosed with a rare, aggressive form of liver cancer in April and passed away 4 short months later at the age of 33. He required daily injections/shots which he asked his sister, Robyn, a veterinary technician, to give him. She generously drove over every single day, after work, to administer. She also stayed the night once a week to watch movies and hang out with her big brother. He was a humble, loving, giving, and caring man. He gave generously and selflessly, always helping people quietly, never looking for recognition of his kind acts. His hobbies included movies, old time country music, freshwater fish tanks and especially his truck. He chose his friends wisely; they are all great individuals. He loved kids, he was always Uncle Brandon to his friend's children, taking care of the babies (feeding, changing diapers, playing) so the mommies could take a well needed rest. Brandon was talented in construction, "I haven't done it before, but I've seen it done, no problem" was his motto. Brandon leaves behind a father, (Frank), mother, (April), sister, (Robyn), and grandparents (Frank Sr. and Lena May Benassi and Helen Garcia), multiple aunts, uncles and cousins, and an entire community of great friends (personal, truck/car audio, construction). He will be greatly missed. Due to COVID there will be a small private service on September 26th and a Celebration of Life (at a later date to be determined). We will get the word out thru the various friends and family. Thank you all for your support and especially the wonderful stories of how kind and giving Brandon was. It helps the family heal.