I will miss Bree so much. Her friendship was precious and wonderful to me. We shared laughter and adventures. We met through church and we enjoyed talking through scriptures together. Her love for God and His Word always shined. We discovered we liked the same music and had fun going to concerts together. She always had a smile and was giving to others. Whenever we would go places together we always made new acquaintances and would get to know people because of her friendliness. She loved her son so much and was so proud of him. I also remember going to record stores and she would look for records to add to her mom's collection. It would be an exciting moment when we found the one she was searching for. She was always looking to meet the needs of others. I remember her serving at The Homeless Garden Project in Santa Cruz with her son. She loved traveling. She had big dreams and worked towards those dreams. I will always treasure the memories we shared. I am grateful and blessed that she was my friend. I look forward to seeing her again someday in heaven.

Brooke Lile

Friend