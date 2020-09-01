1/1
Bree Daniele Frank
1976 - 2020
Bree Daniele Frank
April 7, 1976 - August 20, 2020
San Jose
2 Corinthians 5:7-10 For we live by faith, not by sight. We are confident, I say, and would prefer to be away from the body and at home with the Lord. So, we make it our goal to please him, whether we are at home in the body or away from it. For we must all appear before the judgment seat of Christ, so that each of us may receive what is due us for the things done while in the body, whether good or bad. In Sweet Memory of, Bree Daniele Frank, of San Jose, CA. Who has departed us unto Heaven, August 20th, 2020. Bree was born in Jacksonville, FL., April 7th, 1976. She graduated from Bishop Kenny High School, then from UNF, Summa Cum Laude, Phi Kappa Phi Honor Society, in 2002, BA in Psychology. She was honorably awarded the Harry S. Truman Scholar,2002. She obtained her Master's in Public Administration from Maxwell School of Syracuse University Magna Cum Laude, 2004. Bree was employed as a Sr. Principal Subcontract Specialist, Raytheon Space and Airborne Systems. Bree is survived by her son Jason Robert Frank Jr., parents Cynthia Mcbride Tanner, Kelvin Fussell, Thomas Tanner, grandparents Margaret Mcbride Norris, Jay Norris, Geraldine, Sammuel Fussell, and Rocky Costanzo, siblings Tamolis Clark, Kelvin Fussell Jr., Korey Fussell. Aunts and Uncles Gary Mcbride, Micheal Mcbride, cousins, nieces, nephews, and many devoted friends. Bree's greatest achievement is her love of our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, of all people, and that contagious laugh! Arrangements being handled by Martinez Family Funeral Home in San Jose, CA.


View the online memorial for Bree Daniele Frank

Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Sep. 1, 2020.
August 31, 2020
I will miss Bree so much. Her friendship was precious and wonderful to me. We shared laughter and adventures. We met through church and we enjoyed talking through scriptures together. Her love for God and His Word always shined. We discovered we liked the same music and had fun going to concerts together. She always had a smile and was giving to others. Whenever we would go places together we always made new acquaintances and would get to know people because of her friendliness. She loved her son so much and was so proud of him. I also remember going to record stores and she would look for records to add to her mom's collection. It would be an exciting moment when we found the one she was searching for. She was always looking to meet the needs of others. I remember her serving at The Homeless Garden Project in Santa Cruz with her son. She loved traveling. She had big dreams and worked towards those dreams. I will always treasure the memories we shared. I am grateful and blessed that she was my friend. I look forward to seeing her again someday in heaven.
Brooke Lile
Friend
August 31, 2020
Our deepest condolences for your loss, and we have the family in our prayers.We hope that you feel surrounded by God's love and comfort during the time.
Alexandra Elia
Friend
August 30, 2020
My deepest condolences to Bree’s entire family. May you find strength and peace in God’s promises.
Mari-Esther F. Norman
Family
