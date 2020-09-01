Bree Daniele Frank
April 7, 1976 - August 20, 2020
San Jose
2 Corinthians 5:7-10 For we live by faith, not by sight. We are confident, I say, and would prefer to be away from the body and at home with the Lord. So, we make it our goal to please him, whether we are at home in the body or away from it. For we must all appear before the judgment seat of Christ, so that each of us may receive what is due us for the things done while in the body, whether good or bad. In Sweet Memory of, Bree Daniele Frank, of San Jose, CA. Who has departed us unto Heaven, August 20th, 2020. Bree was born in Jacksonville, FL., April 7th, 1976. She graduated from Bishop Kenny High School, then from UNF, Summa Cum Laude, Phi Kappa Phi Honor Society, in 2002, BA in Psychology. She was honorably awarded the Harry S. Truman Scholar,2002. She obtained her Master's in Public Administration from Maxwell School of Syracuse University Magna Cum Laude, 2004. Bree was employed as a Sr. Principal Subcontract Specialist, Raytheon Space and Airborne Systems. Bree is survived by her son Jason Robert Frank Jr., parents Cynthia Mcbride Tanner, Kelvin Fussell, Thomas Tanner, grandparents Margaret Mcbride Norris, Jay Norris, Geraldine, Sammuel Fussell, and Rocky Costanzo, siblings Tamolis Clark, Kelvin Fussell Jr., Korey Fussell. Aunts and Uncles Gary Mcbride, Micheal Mcbride, cousins, nieces, nephews, and many devoted friends. Bree's greatest achievement is her love of our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, of all people, and that contagious laugh! Arrangements being handled by Martinez Family Funeral Home in San Jose, CA. View the online memorial for Bree Daniele Frank