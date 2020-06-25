Brenda L. BurchJune 22, 1951 - June 15, 2020Santa Clara, CABrenda passed away on Monday, after finally losing her battle with stroke & heart complications. Often going by her nickname - Brandy, she was 68 years old, born in Evansville, IN.Brandy was a well-respected recruiter for the high-tech industry for many years until her medical retirement in 1998. She always had room in her heart for another youngster.One of them writes: You were the one person that a group of misfits, geeks, gays, and oddballs could all go to and talk to about anything. Your no bullshit attitude helped teach us all a little resilience in this tough world, and we all became better people because of your influence. Thanks for all the laughs, hugs, and gentle "slaps" when we needed it the most. And most of all, thanks for allowing us to call you 'Mom'.She was preceded in death by her parents, James R. Burch, Sr. and Mary B. (Lockyear) Burch. She is survived by two brothers: LTC James R. Burch II, Huntsville, AL and Keith N. Burch, Corvallis, MT, and her daughter, Ronda Jo Beaty, Santa Clara, CA.Her ashes will be buried at Oak Hill Cemetery, Sunnyslope Lot for those wishing to visit her gravesite.