Christ the Good Shepherd
1550 Meridian Ave
San Jose, CA 95125
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
11:00 AM
Good Shepherd Church
1550 Meridian Ave
San Jose, CA
Brenda Newell-Austin


Brenda Newell-Austin Obituary
Brenda Newell-Austin
November 1 1941- May 30 2019
Willow Glen
Brenda Austin, 77, of San Jose, CA passed away May 30 2019. Brenda, daughter of Clifton and Alvilda Braxton, loving wife of Avery Austin, joined her mother in heaven on May 30th. She was surrounded with close family and loving friends at her home in San Jose, CA when she peacefully left us after a long battle with lung disease. She is survived by her husband Avery, and three sons Steve, Sean, and Chris. She is also survived by 4 grandchildren and her Shih Tzu Maggie. Brenda had a passion for life like no other as she not only was a beautiful model at one point but also a racing mama. Later she was a dedicated grandmother or "Mimi" as she was lovingly called. She dedicated many years to social groups such as the "Welcome Wagon" of Willow Glen where she grew lasting friendships. Her laughter, spunky attitude, and overall love for life will be missed by many. Please join us to celebrate her life on June 29th 11:00AM at the Good Shepherd Church. 1550 Meridian Ave San Jose, CA 95125


Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on June 16, 2019
