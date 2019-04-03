Brendan Moran

Apr. 24, 1929 - Mar. 29, 2019

Resident of Saratoga

Brendan Moran, 89 passed away on March 29th, 2019 in Santa Clara surrounded by his loving family.

Brendan was born to John and Brigid Moran, on April 24th, 1929, in Newport, County Mayo, Ireland and was one of 8 children. He immigrated to the United States in 1955 and spent 41 years as a civil engineer working on some of the largest public works projects in the Midwest and California. While he was an avid golfer, he most cherished spending time with his family.

Brendan is survived by his wife of 53 years, Matilda; children, Paul (Nancy), John (Angela), Colm (Kristine), and Mary Johnson (Jim), 15 grandchildren; brothers, John Moran of Westport, Ireland, and Anthony Moran of Kilkenny, Ireland.

A Funeral Mass will be held at 11:30 AM on Friday, April 5th at Sacred Heart Parish, 13716 Saratoga Ave., Saratoga. Burial will follow at Madronia Cemetery in Saratoga. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Salvation Army.





