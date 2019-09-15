|
Brian Bowman Hilton
July 26, 1965 - September 2019
Resident of Saratoga
Brian Bowman Hilton, age 54, passed away unexpectedly the first week of September 2019. He died in his new apartment in Santa Cruz, California ready to start a new phase in life.
Brian was born July 26, 1965 in Mountain View, California. Brian was a twin and the sixth son of W. Bruce and Shirley Bowman Hilton. He grew up in Saratoga, California. From 1979 to 1982 he lived with his family in Edzell, Scotland and attended Brechin High School where he 'sat' his 'O' Levels. He graduated from Saratoga High School in 1983.
He was a talented soccer player and enjoyed playing with his brothers and friends throughout his life from pick-up games at Scully Park to High school teams, and later playing for DeAnza Jr. College and Brigham Young University.
Brian was musical and learned to play the piano and trumpet as a young man. He liked playing in the 8th grade Jazz band. From his teenage years, he cultivated an eclectic music tastes, ranging from classical, jazz, hip hop, grunge, pop, and more. He was an audiophile and created many 'mix' tapes from LP's of different genres and themes and musical artists. Brian spent many hours in the library searching through the record and CD collections to augment personal and brothers' collections.
He attended DeAnza College graduating with his Associates degree in May 1985. He attended Brigham Young University and received his BA degree Graphic Design in 1991. He worked for 15 years as a Graphic Designer, in the field he studied and loved. Brian was a talented artist as was his mother. His first job was in New York City. However, Brian missed friends and family and within a year returned to California to continue his career.
Brian was especially close to his brother Rich, whom he lived with for about six years. They enjoyed many hours together watching sports and debating the stock market. Brian became Rich's primary care giver for the last years of Richard's life, until Richard passed away from complications associated with multiple sclerosis.
Brian recently moved into his own place and was ready to start a new phase in his life. He had given much thought to what he wanted in life and had plans to achieve his goals. We were looking forward to sharing this next phase of life together.
Brian never married. He was preceded in death by his mother and two brothers Richard D. and William B. He is survived by his father, W. Bruce, and five brothers and their wives: Brent E. (Jo), Gary T. (Nancy), Bruce A. (Mariann), M. Shaun (Juli), and Russell G. W. (MaryAnn). Also surviving are eight nieces and fourteen nephews.
Main funeral and burial services for Brian will be held at Madronia Cemetery at 14766 Oak St, Saratoga CA 95070 on Friday September 20, 2019 from 2:30 – 3:30 p.m. There will also be a closed casket visitation at Darling & Fischer Chapel at 615 N. Santa Cruz Ave, Los Gatos 95030 from 1:00 – 2:00 p.m. All family, friends and the public are welcome.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times from Sept. 15 to Sept. 20, 2019