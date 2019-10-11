Home

Celebration of Life
Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019
2:00 PM
Valley Christian high school
San Jose, CA
Brian Brager


1970 - 2019
Brian Brager Obituary
Brian Brager
Dec 29, 1970 - Oct 1, 2019
San Jose, Ca
Brian Timothy Brager, 48, passed away on October 1st, 2019. Brian was a San Jose native, and proud alumni of Valley Christian high school. He will most be remembered for his generous spirit and infectious smile. He was a passionate entrepreneur, owning and running several companies in his lifetime.
Brian is survived by his wife, Brandy, and their two children, Christopher and Nicholas. He is also survived by his parents, Jennifer (Brown) and Timothy Brager, sister Belinda, brothers Paul and Matthew, along with two nieces and a nephew.
A celebration of life will be held on October 20th at 2pm at Valley Christian high school, San Jose.


Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Oct. 11, 2019
