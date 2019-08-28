|
Brian Eric Struve
March 3, 1962 - August 11, 2019
Resident of San Jose
It is with great sadness that we announce that Brian Eric Struve, resident of San Jose, California, passed away early Sunday morning August 11, 2019 in San Jose, California. He was 57 years old. Brian led a quiet life in the San Jose area, graduating from Willow Glen High School and attending West Valley Junior College. He was a gentle, kind man who showed his family ongoing contact and love in a very meaningful way. Brian is survived by his father, Fred J. Struve, mother Joyce L. Erickson, younger brother Nels Struve, and younger sister Kathleen Barber. His remains will be laid to rest at Oakwood Memorial Park. A burial service will be held at the cemetery on September 7, 2019. Please contact Nels Struve at 408 529 4660 for further information. If you would like to offer condolences to Brian's family, share your memories and light a candle in his honor please visit www.scmemorial.com
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Aug. 28, 2019