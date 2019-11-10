Home

POWERED BY

Services
The Congregational Community Church of Sunnyvale
1112 S. Bernardo Ave
Sunnyvale, CA 94087
(408) 739-3285
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
12:30 PM
The Congregational Community Church of Sunnyvale
1112 S. Bernardo Ave
Sunnyvale, CA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Bruce Alexander
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bruce B. Alexander


1939 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Bruce B. Alexander Obituary
Bruce B. Alexander
April 30,1939 - October 20,2019
Resident of Sunnyvale
Bruce Alexander a long time resident of Sunnyvale CA, peacefully passed away after a five year battle with pancreatic cancer on October 20, 2019 at his home with his wife and daughter by his side. He is survived by his wife Gale Alexander ,his son's Barry Alexander and Billy Shouse, daughter Jennifer Vanderstraeten, grandson's David and Steven Vanderstraeten, and brother in laws Chad and Tracy Frey.
Bruce retired as a senior staff engineer in 1999 following forty years of service with Lockheed Martin in Sunnyvale, CA. He enjoyed gardening, working out at the Sunnyvale senior center, and driving with the top off in his 68 corvette.
Bruce also known as Leather Bruce was a friend of Bill W's for 43 years. He valued and treasured all the friendships he made along the way. Bruce had a heart of gold and always had a positive outlook. As he would say " Life is a journey not a destination".
A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday November 23rd at 12:30pm, reception to immediately follow at The Congregational Community Church of Sunnyvale, 1112 S. Bernardo Ave, Sunnyvale 94087.


View the online memorial for Bruce B. Alexander
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Nov. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Bruce's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -