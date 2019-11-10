|
Bruce B. Alexander
April 30,1939 - October 20,2019
Resident of Sunnyvale
Bruce Alexander a long time resident of Sunnyvale CA, peacefully passed away after a five year battle with pancreatic cancer on October 20, 2019 at his home with his wife and daughter by his side. He is survived by his wife Gale Alexander ,his son's Barry Alexander and Billy Shouse, daughter Jennifer Vanderstraeten, grandson's David and Steven Vanderstraeten, and brother in laws Chad and Tracy Frey.
Bruce retired as a senior staff engineer in 1999 following forty years of service with Lockheed Martin in Sunnyvale, CA. He enjoyed gardening, working out at the Sunnyvale senior center, and driving with the top off in his 68 corvette.
Bruce also known as Leather Bruce was a friend of Bill W's for 43 years. He valued and treasured all the friendships he made along the way. Bruce had a heart of gold and always had a positive outlook. As he would say " Life is a journey not a destination".
A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday November 23rd at 12:30pm, reception to immediately follow at The Congregational Community Church of Sunnyvale, 1112 S. Bernardo Ave, Sunnyvale 94087.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Nov. 10, 2019