Bruce Clark Utzerath
December 1956 - July 2019
Stockton Ca.
It is with great sadness we announce the passing of Bruce Clark Utzerath.December 1956–July 2019 Bruce was a wonderful, loving husband to his wife of 32 years, Maureen Utzerath, proud father of five children and their spouses, Jaclyn Frenzel (Thomas), Brandan Utzerath (Megan), Brittany Treleaven (Brad), Justin Utzerath and Gianna Utzerath, Grandfather to six beautiful grandchildren, Roman, Leona, Presley, Aleah, Allen and Ashton. Bruce was born in San Jose to Richard and JoAnn Utzerath, brother to Miles Utzerath (Diane), Carolyn Brown, Cathy Tapella (John), Nephew to Ben and Linda DeMarco, brother-in-law to Debbie and David Stockdale, Lisa and Martin Baraldi, he also has many nieces, nephews, and cousins. Bruce was employed as a Superintendent at ICS in San Jose, where he was extremely close to his work family. He had great admiration for his employer and his ICS family; many of whom he worked with and knew for decades. Bruce truly lived life to the fullest through simple pleasures, he enjoyed time with his family, cooking, traveling, fishing, golfing, camping, singing, scenic motorcycle rides and had a love of animals.
Family, friends, and others whose lives were touched by Bruce are invited to Oak Hill Cemetery: 300 Curtner Avenue, San Jose CA 95125, on Tuesday, August 13, 2019 at 10:00 AM in the Chapel of Roses.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Aug. 10, 2019