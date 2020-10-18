Bruce EnglandJan. 10, 1948 - Sep. 2, 2020Resident of Santa ClaraBruce Randall England died at home of heart disease. He was preceded in death by his parents, Hannah Myhren England and Calvin England. He is survived by his beloved daughter Rachel, brother Michael, sister-in-law Donnie, and nephew Lucas.Born in Kansas, Bruce moved to California with his family in 1964. At S.J.S.U. he earned a B.A. in Sociology with a minor in Psychology, "All But Thesis" for a M.S. in Cybernetic Systems, and a Master of Library Science. He was a librarian with San Jose Public Library from 1990 until retiring in early 2019.Bruce enjoyed genealogy research, and in 1993 published an extensive study of the England Family. He was an avid enthusiast of reading and writing Haiku, and many of his works were published in various poetry and Haiku publications.No services are planned. Contributions in Bruce's memory may be made to the Haiku Society of America or a charitable organization of your choice.