1/1
Bruce Frederick Smith
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Bruce's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Bruce Frederick Smith
November 26, 1940 - July 30, 2020
Resident of Cupertino
A longtime resident of Cupertino, Bruce is survived by his wife of 53 years, Wendy, daughters Heather and Erin, son Jeff, and grandchildren Kyle, Owen, Ryan, Brooke, Mia, BJ and Lara. He is also preceded in death by his parents Frederick and Eleanor, brother David and survived by his sister Linda.
Raised in Maywood, Illinois, Bruce graduated from MIT and earned his Ph.D. at the University of Maryland in Astrophysics. He was awarded a postdoctoral fellowship at NASA's Ames Research Center in Moffett Field, CA and spent his career there as a research scientist and when he retired, he was the Branch Chief of Planetary Systems in the Space Science Division.
He and Wendy met while they were in graduate school, married, moved to California and raised their children in Cupertino. They had an extremely close and loving relationship. A dedicated father, Bruce coached many soccer teams and timed many swim meets. Family trips were especially meaningful to Bruce and he relished visits to Colorado (where his parents retired), Yosemite, and many national parks.
A lover of the outdoors, Bruce reveled in living on the California coast and being able to spend time at the ocean or in the mountains. He enjoyed trips to the Galapagos Islands, New Zealand, England and Hawaii with Wendy.
A service will be held in the summer of 2021 when it is safe to gather. Remembrances may be made to the Yosemite Conservancy or the Rocky Mountain Conservancy.


View the online memorial for Bruce Frederick Smith

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Sep. 26, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by San Jose Mercury News

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved