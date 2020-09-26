Bruce Frederick SmithNovember 26, 1940 - July 30, 2020Resident of CupertinoA longtime resident of Cupertino, Bruce is survived by his wife of 53 years, Wendy, daughters Heather and Erin, son Jeff, and grandchildren Kyle, Owen, Ryan, Brooke, Mia, BJ and Lara. He is also preceded in death by his parents Frederick and Eleanor, brother David and survived by his sister Linda.Raised in Maywood, Illinois, Bruce graduated from MIT and earned his Ph.D. at the University of Maryland in Astrophysics. He was awarded a postdoctoral fellowship at NASA's Ames Research Center in Moffett Field, CA and spent his career there as a research scientist and when he retired, he was the Branch Chief of Planetary Systems in the Space Science Division.He and Wendy met while they were in graduate school, married, moved to California and raised their children in Cupertino. They had an extremely close and loving relationship. A dedicated father, Bruce coached many soccer teams and timed many swim meets. Family trips were especially meaningful to Bruce and he relished visits to Colorado (where his parents retired), Yosemite, and many national parks.A lover of the outdoors, Bruce reveled in living on the California coast and being able to spend time at the ocean or in the mountains. He enjoyed trips to the Galapagos Islands, New Zealand, England and Hawaii with Wendy.A service will be held in the summer of 2021 when it is safe to gather. Remembrances may be made to the Yosemite Conservancy or the Rocky Mountain Conservancy.