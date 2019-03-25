Bruce Gordahl Johnson, M.D.

Former resident of Atherton

Beloved doctor, husband and father, Bruce Gordahl Johnson, M.D. passed away Thursday, March 14, 2019, at the Alexander Cohen Hospice House after a long illness.

Dr. Johnson was born in Clinton, MI April 17, 1937. He graduated from the University of Michigan Medical School June 6, 1963 and was a resident at University Kansas Medical School, before serving as a Captain in the U.S. Army, first as a General Medical Officer, then as a Post Surgeon at the headquarters in Fort Greely, Alaska from June 18, 1965 to June 6, 1967. His first wife Vicki and there child Claire accompanied him.

He completed his residency at Santa Monica Hospital before joining Kaiser Permanente in Santa Clara as an OB-GYN. Dr. Johnson helped create the residency program at Santa Clara as well as serving 17 years as Chief of Staff. He faithfully served the community teaching at Stanford Medical Center and then at the Women's Clinic at U.C. Davis Medical Center. Throughout his illness he continued his practice as the supervising physician at North Stockton Health Center for Planned Parenthood Mar Monte. He was valued, respected, and loved by all his patients and coworkers and will be truly missed by his wife, family and friends.

Bruce G. Johnson, M.D. was survived by his wife Barbara Johnson, daughter Dr. Claire Johnson, son-in-law Dr. Bart Green, son Carl Johnson, daughter-in-law Rima Johnson, daughter Lacy Button-Brauns, son Master at Arms Second Class Edward Button, daughter-in-law Danielle Button, his grandson Alexander Johnson and Janet Callahan.

His father Willen Herman Johnson, mother Rennetta Glendora Jordell, his beloved first wife Vicki Johnson and his sister Mary Linderoth preceded him in death.

A private memorial will be held at Alta Mesa Memorial Park Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to Planned Parenthood Federation of America Inc; Ovarian Cancer Research Alliance; .





View the online memorial for Bruce Gordahl Johnson, M.D. Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Mar. 25, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary