Bruce Johnson

December 16, 1921 - April 27, 2019

Resident of Los Gatos

Louis Bruce Johnson was born in Liberal, Kansas. He attended local schools. His years at Kansas State University were interrupted by four years in the army, principally in the Aleutians. Upon returning home he completed his final semester, graduating in 1947 with a degree in electrical engineering.

Subsequently, he held positions at Point Mugu Missile Test Center, Oxnard CA, Lenkurt Electric in San Carlos CA, Frederick Electronics, Frederick MD, before starting a Sonitrol franchise In the Bay Area. He retired in 1989, then started a similar operation with a partner in Las Vegas, in 1992.

He and his wife Jeane lived in Ladera (Portola Valley, CA), where their two daughters were born. In 2011 they moved to The Terraces of Los Gatos, a retirement community. He had a multiple of interests: woodworking, restoring vintage pump organs, gardening, camping, fishing, and travel. He especially enjoyed theater and musical events. Bruce was active in the Menlo Park Presbyterian Church, serving in choir for over thirty years, as well as other capacities. He was active in professional organizations, as well as community ones.

He is survived by his wife Jeane of 67 years; daughters Wendy Johnson of Mountain View, AR; and Deanna Foster Godsoe; son-in-law Tom Godsoe, Ben Lomond, CA and grandson Michael Foster, TX.





