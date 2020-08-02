1/2
Bruce Jordan
1942 - 2020
{ "" }
February 21, 1942 - July 29, 2020
Resident of San Jose
Bruce K. Jordan aka "Koo Koo the Klown", age 78, born in Vancouver, Canada passed away in San Jose, California at Good Samaritan Hospital on July 29, 2020 due to diabetes complications which caused a pulmonary embolism.
Bruce enjoyed being "Koo Koo the Klown" and servicing the greater Bay Area from 1963-2010 with magic shows, company picnics, and children's birthday parties. Hobbies including square dancing and traveling around the world with his girlfriend….the love of his life, Carol.
Bruce was born to R. Ken and Marie in 1942. Survivors include ex-wife, Joyce L. Oliver; daughters, Kristy Allshouse and Holly Ramsey, son, Kevin K.; 6 grandchildren; and his sister, Faith Mannino, husband and their children.
Bruce will have a private family service. Memorial Donations can be made to American Diabetes Association or online https://www.diabetes.org/donate/donate-memorial.


Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Aug. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Beddingfield Funeral Service
4323 Moorpark Ave Ste C
San Jose, CA 95129
408-777-8100
