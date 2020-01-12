Home

Carson Valley United Methodist
1375 Centerville Ln
Gardnerville, NV 89410
(775) 782-4600
Memorial service
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
2:00 PM
Bruce Mitchener


1937 - 2020
Bruce Mitchener Obituary
Bruce Mitchener
Dec. 9, 1937 - Dec 25, 2019
Minden, Nevanda
Bruce Edward Mitchener, Sr, of Minden, Nevada, who was an electrical engineer at General Electric for many years, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, December 25, 2019, in Brentwood, California. During his life he traveled to all seven continents and visited and explored 93 countries. He enjoyed playing cards (bridge, cribbage, and hearts), played hockey and lacrosse in college, and later in life enjoyed skiing in the mountains near Lake Tahoe. Bruce was a charter member of the Monterey Bay Aquarium since its opening in 1984.
He is survived by his 5 children – Michelle, Cheryl, Leslie, Edward, and Kevin; his 8 grandchildren Kayla, Cassie, Kenny, Bruce, Stephanie, Jack, Daniel, and Joshua; and 3 great-grandchildren Harley, Lane, and Casey. He was preceded in death by his best friend and partner Linda Sekiguchi and his brother Richard B. Mitchener. He also had many friends in San Jose, California, and Minden, Nevada, areas where he lived and worked for many years.
SERVICES: A memorial service will be held at Carson Valley United Methodist Church, 1375 Centerville Lane, Gardnerville Nevada on Saturday February 8th, 2020 at 2pm. The service will be followed by a light meal and dessert. Donations, in lieu of flowers, can be made to the Monterey Bay Aquarium in his name.


Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Jan. 12, 2020
